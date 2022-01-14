Gov. Wolf: Nearly 120 New Jobs Coming to York County as Mobile Climate Control Moves U.S. Operations to Pennsylvania

Wolf Administration and company officials to hold press conference at 10:00 AM today, 400 South Salem Church Road, York, PA 17408

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Mobile Climate Control, a manufacturer of mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations into a single, newly-constructed facility in York County and will create 117 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“I commend Mobile Climate Control for choosing to move their U.S. operations and headquarters to the commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania has the skilled workforce, strong business climate, and prime Northeast location to give manufacturers an edge over their competition and help them thrive. My administration will continue investing in businesses that want to relocate here and create good jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

Governor’s Action Team Director Brent Vernon will hold a press conference today at 10:00 AM and will be joined by company officials at their new facility at 400 South Salem Church Road, York, PA 17408.

“We successfully competed against other states for this project, which reaffirms Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to do business,” said Director Vernon. “The Governor’s Action Team is pleased to invest in projects like this one that support growing companies and help boost Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

Mobile Climate Control is merging its existing U.S. operations consisting of: a production facility in Goshen, Indiana; an engineering and prototyping facility in Syracuse, New York; and an aftermarket warehouse, customer service, engineering and testing facility in York, Pennsylvania. All operations will move into a new 220,000-square-foot facility being constructed at 400 South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, York County, which will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters. Mobile Climate Control anticipates the new facility will be operational in April 2022.

“The opportunity to bring our entire U.S. operation under one roof brings us key business synergies and Pennsylvania’s reputation as a hard-working manufacturing culture will ensure that our bus HVAC-R business remains competitive for years to come,” said Stephen Preisler, Vice President of U.S. Operations for Mobile Climate Control. “We thank the Governor’s Action Team for the funding award, as it was pivotal in the decision to bring our business fully to Pennsylvania. The funding will be used, with the help of the York County Economic Alliance and the Manufacturers’ Association, to develop our new employee base. We are very excited to bring well over 100 new jobs into our local community.”

Mobile Climate Control received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 workforce development grant to help train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE), Research & Development Tax Credit program, and Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. The company plans to retain 48 existing jobs in addition to creating at least 117 new jobs and investing $3.18 million into the project over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, and DCED’s Office of International Business Development, which offers both export and foreign direct investment assistance to help companies grow in the commonwealth.

“YCEA is elated that Mobile Climate Control has expanded its footprint and operations in York County. Our team was happy to assist MCC with its site search,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO, York County Economic Alliance. “Mobile Climate Control’s decision to add manufacturing services to its York offerings is a testament to York County’s position as a manufacturing powerhouse.”

“The Manufacturers’ Association is pleased to be partnering with Mobile Climate Control to support their talent and training strategy for their new operations and headquarters in York County,” said Tom Palisin, Executive Director, Manufacturers’ Association. “MCC’s employees will participate in the Association’s new Center of Excellence for Apprenticeship and Training – where we support training for over 2,200 manufacturing employees annually – helping make the region an attractive expansion choice. York County and southcentral PA boast a world class workforce, so it’s no surprise that the company decided to relocate and expand here.”

Mobile Climate Control provides mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles. The company’s business concept is to provide exceptional performance by supplying custom engineered and manufactured HVAC-R systems to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, Tier 1 suppliers (cabin builders), and the aftermarket within the bus, off-road, utility and defense markets. Since 2016 Mobile Climate Control is part of the VBG Group. The VBG Group is an international industrial group with more than 1,500 employees in 17 countries, listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team, the Office of International Business Development, or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.