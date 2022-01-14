Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,304 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Jan. 10

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Resolution 436, which makes a rule change to the Missouri Senate. He also previews expectation from the governor’s upcoming budget address to the Legislature, set for Jan. 19.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Target As:
  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Resolution 436, which he opposes, makes a rule change to the Missouri Senate. Hoskins-1-011322  (:21)  Q: the finish line.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds the final vote was 22-11. Hoskins-2-011322  (:14)  Q: change as well.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says lawmakers will hear the governor’s annual budget address on Jan. 19. Hoskins-3-011322  (:14)  Q: somewhere in between.
  4. Senator Hoskins says they are still looking at millions in COVID-related federal dollars. Hoskins-4-011322  (:19)  Q: has ongoing expenses.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Jan. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.