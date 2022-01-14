Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Jan. 10
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Resolution 436, which makes a rule change to the Missouri Senate. He also previews expectation from the governor’s upcoming budget address to the Legislature, set for Jan. 19.
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Resolution 436, which he opposes, makes a rule change to the Missouri Senate. Hoskins-1-011322 (:21) Q: the finish line.
- Senator Hoskins adds the final vote was 22-11. Hoskins-2-011322 (:14) Q: change as well.
- Senator Hoskins also says lawmakers will hear the governor’s annual budget address on Jan. 19. Hoskins-3-011322 (:14) Q: somewhere in between.
- Senator Hoskins says they are still looking at millions in COVID-related federal dollars. Hoskins-4-011322 (:19) Q: has ongoing expenses.