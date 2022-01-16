Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress, applauds President Biden’s Unifying Pledge to Support Voter Rights
Hector Tavarez is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District running to defeat GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew
When I am elected to the U.S. Congress, you can be sure I will make preserving the integrity of our elections a top priority. Join me in the fight to save our democracy at www.tavarez2022.com”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hector Tavarez, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District announced his support for President Joe Biden’s pledge to fight for the voting rights of all Americans, and for the passing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
— Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress NJ-CD-2
From the desk of Hector Tavarez:
As we celebrate the life of the great Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday, we must remember the lessons he left for us. As he once said: “There must be a change. There will be a change. For to deny a person the right to exercise his political freedom at the polls is no less a dastardly act as to deny a Christian the right to petition God in prayer”.
President Biden’s powerful speech in Georgia on Jan 11 was a direct message to the American people that nothing will stand in the way of our democracy. Enough of the games. Enough of the nonsense. Our country is great because of our diversity, and any effort by the Republicans to suppress voting can no longer be tolerated. Enough is enough. Voting is the right of every American, regardless of race or socioeconomic status.
The blatant racist targeting of Black and Brown people and those who are poor, goes against everything the greats like Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis spent decades fighting for. What we have seen in states like Georgia, Texas and others to suppress voting rights is of incredible concern to me and it should be a wakeup call for all Americans.
Deleting voter registrations of Americans, placing voting centers and drop boxes miles away from those who live in our cities and lower income communities, manipulating electoral districts, and taking away voting availability on Sundays after church, are just some examples of current Republican tactics.
Unfair restriction to, hindrance of, tampering with or intimidation to deter any eligible American citizen from voting, weakens and damages our democracy and should never occur. When I am elected to the U.S. Congress, you can be sure I will make preserving the integrity of our elections a top priority. Join me in the fight to save our democracy at www.tavarez2022.com
- Hector Tavarez
# # #
If you would like to speak with Hector further on this subject, please contact him directly at 609-839-5860 or hector@tavarezforcongress.com
Vince Brotherton, Campaign Director
Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress
+1 609-365-2420
email us here