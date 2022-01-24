Cyber Intelligence House and Cyberwatch Finland Sign Agreement To Enable AI-based DARKSOC™ Service

HELSINKI, FINALND, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberwatch Finland, the leading strategic cyber security analysis company, announced today that it has chosen Cyber Intelligence House as their Cyber Exposure Platform for the new real-time situational awareness service DARKSOC™.

A traditional SOC Service is a facility where a coordinated group of InfoSec professionals monitor and defend all enterprise information systems. The SOC identifies potential threats and manages them, in the hope of controlling them before a serious incident happens. SOCs are typically an essential part on the cybersecurity of any awake organization.

The AI-based DARKSOC™ is rooted in the latest scientific research. It primarily identifies external cyber threats in the Dark Web and Deep Web but covers the whole ecosystem of the organization. DARKSOC™ offers a holistic strategic view of the whole cyber threat spectrum and helps mitigate the various threats more effectively than traditional SOCs.

Cyberwatch’s CEO, Aapo Cederberg stated:

“DARKSOC™ combines the strengths of AI, sensor technology, and human insight to provide the most comprehensive view of the threat landscape. Cyber Intelligence House provides us with the industry’s leading Cyber Exposure Platform. We have found it to offer superior breadth and depth of data from the Dark Web, Deep Web, and cyberspace forums and marketplaces. The speed and accuracy of the solution are also unrivaled in our experience”.

Cyber Intelligence House’s CEO, Mikko Niemelä adds:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Cyberwatch Finland. Their Cyber Security Knowledge and Services are unique in offering organisations Executive and Board level guidance on reducing their corporate risk exposure due to cyber-based at threats”. This advances Cyber Intelligence House’s strategy to offer world class cyber defence through partnerships with leading MSSPs.”

About Cyberwatch Finland:

Cyberwatch Finland provides unique cyber strategic intelligence capabilities and strategic-level international expertise and understanding of the cyber world. Cyberwatch leverages its capabilities with proprietary technology developed in cooperation with leading academic organizations using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based analysis methods.

Cyberwatch Finland experts interpret and present complex cyber world phenomena and developments into an easy-to-understand format, utilizing the latest technology, easily adaptable methods, and various media formats.

Cyberwatch Finland increases the resilience of any organization and helps prevent costly cyber disasters.

To learn more about Cyberwatch Finland, please visit https://www.cyberwatchfinland.fi/.



About Cyber Intelligence House:

Cyber Intelligence House is a leading cyber intelligence company specialized in helping cyber security professionals and law enforcement to assess and monitor cyber exposure from the dark web, deep web, data breaches and online-assets. It is the trusted provider to government and law enforcement agencies globally, including Interpol and UNODC.

Cyber Intelligence House’s Cyber Exposure Platform (CEP) provides the world’s most comprehensive Cyber Threat database with over 10 years of data. 24/7 and collection and storing of new data at a rate of ~600 pages per second. CEP delivers unrivalled search and alerting performance with Deep scanning of over 250 metadata factors and machine learning enabled categorization of threats to provide deep insights into potential cyber threats.

To learn more about Cyber Intelligence House, please visit https://www.cyberintelligencehouse.com