Proton Pump Inhibitors Market is estimated to Surpass USD 3.5 Billion by 2028 | AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Pfizer

Proton Pump Inhibitors are drugs that permanently and profoundly inhibit the stomach's proton pump. They are often prescribed to patients suffering from GERD. The drugs reduce stomach acid and are not reversible. There is no known cure for this condition. These drugs are only prescribed to patients who have undergone a successful GERD treatment. Regardless of whether or not they work, these drugs may help you recover from your digestive problems.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is expected to propel the global proton pump inhibitors market growth over the forecast period. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 20% of adults in western culture are affected with GERD. According to the same source, the prevalence of GERD in the U.S. was between 18.1% and 27.8% in 2020. Proton Pump Inhibitors are the most preferred medications used for the treatment of GERD to reduce stomach acid and relieve GERD symptoms. By lowering stomach acid, they reduce acid reflux into the esophagus, which provides a massive relief to the patient.

However, increasing adoption of generic products and growing side-effects of proton pump inhibitors are expected to hamper the global proton pump inhibitors market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has massively impacted growth of the global proton pump inhibitors market. Following the pandemic, many countries decided to implement nationwide lockdown policies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing companies had to shut down their operations, in order to comply with regulations, which further impacted growth of the said market. However, the rollout of vaccines and many countries undertaking mass vaccination programs is expected to aid in regaining the lost traction of the market in the near future.

Key Takeaways

• The global proton pump inhibitors market is expected to witness growth, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. This is owing to growing acceptance of novel drug delivery systems.

• Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global proton pump inhibitors market growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region.

• Key companies involved in the global proton pump inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and Cipla Limited

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

