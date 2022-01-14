Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market is Projected to booming at a 7.7% CAGR by 2028 | HiMedia Laboratories

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Cell culture media generally comprise an appropriate source of energy and compounds which regulate the cell cycle. It is a versatile media system offering both dry and liquid culture media for the production of genetically engineered bovine cell lines in culture. There are three major types of cell culture, which include: primary cell culture, secondary cell culture, and cell line.

Major players operating in the global cell culture media for vaccine market include, Atlanta Biologicals, Axil Scientific Pte Ltd., Bovogen Biologicals Pty. Ltd., Creative-Biolabs, General Electric Company, HiMedia Laboratories, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd., Moregate BioTech, Merck KGaA, Proliant, Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Valley Biomedical, and Valneva SE.

High prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel growth of the global cell culture media for vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, according to the study, ‘Prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) positivity and its associated factors in Rwanda’, published in May 2019, in BMC Infectious Diseases, the prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen was 3.9% in the study population.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cell culture media for vaccine market. Globally, as of 5:02pm CET, 14 December 2021, there have been 270,031,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,310,502 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 December 2021, a total of 8,200,642,671 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global cell culture media for vaccine market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, Sartorius, a major player in the life science products market, through its subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech, acquired cell culture specialist Xell AG headquartered in Bielefeld, Germany.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

