Mother and Child Healthcare Market to Generate $1.79 Billion by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Mother and Child Healthcare Industries

growth of the mother and child healthcare market is driven by increase in adoption of mother and child healthcare services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mother and child healthcare market was valued at $504.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030. Mother and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.

The mother and child healthcare market growth includes increase in adoption of mother and child healthcare services. Moreover, willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists drive growth of the mother and child healthcare market. However, problem of supplies (drugs, medicines) in remote areas and pregnant women in developing nations receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12214

Owing to the pandemic, healthcare workers, equipment, and facilities have been moved to cope with the rising number of patients with COVID-19. The pandemic caused major impediments in pharmaceutical and medical supply chain globally. Although mortality rates for COVID-19 appear to be low in children and women of reproductive age, these groups might be affected out of proportions due to disarrayed routine health services, particularly in low-income and middle-income countries such as India. The fear of contracting virus at healthcare facilities, lack of trust in health system, and misinformation about source of disease creates breeding grounds that may reverse progress achieved in maternal and child health indicators. Public health measures, if not customized to country-specific scenarios, may lead to harm that is arguably greater than fatal effects of a pandemic.

The global mother and child healthcare market is segmented on the basis of service, maternal age, location, and region. On the basis of services, the market is categorized into pre-natal services, birthing services, post-natal services and fertility services. By maternal age, it is classified into Under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, 39 & above. By location, it is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, in-home services, and online. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of service, the post-natal services segment is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to care offered in these services. For instance, care includes prevention, elimination, early detection, and cure of health complications (if any), counselling on breastfeeding, immunization, interactive session on importance of birth spacing, maternal nutrition, and others. Furthermore, after delivery, mother goes through many changes that can be physical and emotional while they learn to take care of their newborn. Therefore, postpartum or postnatal care involves getting proper rest, nutrition, and vaginal care for mother for a quicker recovery.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major share of the global mother and child healthcare market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow in the future, owing to shortage of facilities offering super-specialty care and growing willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists and increasing availability of developed healthcare infrastructure & continuous research activities for development of advanced technologies and services in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12214

The Major Key Players Are:

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital

Key Findings Of The Study:

• On the basis of service, the post-natal services segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of location, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Intravenous Ibuprofen Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Stents Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.