Audivita Grows Revenue 257% and Expands Virtual Team
Audiobook and podcast production company meets high demand for easy, remote recording at www.audivita.com
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audivita Studios, the audiobook and podcast production company at www.audivita.com, announced today that they grew revenue by 257% and expanded their worldwide virtual team in just three years.
— David Wolf, Audivita Founder
“High demand for recording audiobooks and podcasts, from a safe environment during the pandemic, fit perfectly into our existing virtual business model,” states David Wolf, Audivita Founder. “We now have over two dozen freelance audio producers and editors and five managers nationwide.”
Known for his “SmallBiz America” podcast, Wolf was a successful music producer for decades and then took a break to run a regional commercial bakery operation. From here, he pivoted to audiobook and podcast production with one-of-a-kind expertise in audio production and entrepreneurial business strategy.
Wolf’s business grew rapidly, and he attracted a core team of talented experts who wanted to collaborate and grow with him. He attributes the company’s success to providing highly individualized services to each client. Session producers are present during all remote recordings to ensure the highest quality results and make the process as simple as possible.
“For podcasts, we help each content creator conceptualize and develop a strategy that’s meaningful, helps them increase their visibility and grow their business,” states Wolf. “We really get involved as an extension of our clients’ teams. Whether they are recording an audiobook or podcast, we're collaborating with clients to ensure they're getting exactly what they need. It can be challenging to work that way, but in the end, is a much more satisfying experience for everyone.”
Audivita produces over 200 audiobooks annually, and they have more than 50 podcasts on their network currently in production with over 30 reseller or referral publishing partners.
To learn more about Audivita’s audiobook production and podcasting services, visit www.audivita.com.
About Audivita
Formed in 2011, Audivita provides easy audio book production, podcasting and post-production audio services to leaders who want to connect their voice to the world. As a future-oriented company with a long-term view and team approach, they are obsessed with inspiring and pleasing clients. They thrive in a culture of creativity, innovation and continuous improvement, celebrate fun, joy and laughter in every way, and put philanthropy at the heart of their business model. For a stress-free, easy experience that helps grow your business, visit www.audivita.com.
