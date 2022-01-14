Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Set to Record Aggressive Growth by 2028

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

Infectious diseases are a symptom of a weakened immune system.

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook

Market Overview:

Infectious diseases are a symptom of a weakened immune system. The body's defense mechanisms are designed to fight against infection by limiting contact with infected areas and objects. People with an infection should avoid travel and work, wash hands before preparing food, and prevent the spread of their infections by not touching shared personal belongings. Hospitals use masks and sanitizers to help prevent the spread of disease. Infectious disease symptoms can vary, depending on the type of pathogen and the person's response to the infection. Those with a weakened immune system, such as from AIDS or chemotherapy, may experience more serious infections. If the symptoms are mild, however, they can often be treated with over-the-counter drugs, although more severe infections may require hospitalization.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global infectious disease therapeutics market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead, and Novartis AG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market. For instance, according to Down to Earth, in 2018, there were around 16,651 reported cases of diphtheria in the world. Infectious diseases are caused by bacteria or viruses that invade and damage cells in the body. Some are spread by people, while others are passed from one person to another by contact. Some may not show any symptoms but are carriers of the infection. The most common local infections are respiratory infections, including tuberculosis. Other common sites of infection include the digestive system, lungs, eyes, and reproductive tract. Sometimes, an infectious disease is local to one organ but can spread through the bloodstream. Increasing investment in advancements of the healthcare center in the world is estimated to drive the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The SARS-CoV-2 is a very infectious virus strain, and the rapid spread of this infection all over the world is expected to boost the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market. Moreover, increasing clinical trials during this period have also increased the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to enhance the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Children's Hospital Association, over 95% of US residents have suffered from chickenpox and more than 4,000,000 people get chickenpox annually.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global infectious disease therapeutics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2020, Cipla's Remdesivir Cipremi was launched in India, to combat the COVID-19.

