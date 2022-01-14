Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences

Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market

Eisenmenger Syndrome develops due to high blood pressure in the lungs, which is known as pulmonary hypertension

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview:

The most common symptom of Eisenmenger syndrome is high blood pressure. The arteries in the heart can become too narrow. This puts pressure on the lungs, causing them to be damaged. The resulting pulmonary hypertension can damage the lungs. If left untreated, Eisenmenger syndrome can result in death. Treatment options include surgery or medication. This condition is a complication of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is caused by a defect in the heart. Treatment for the condition involves reducing the pressure in the pulmonary arteries, increasing the amount of oxygen in the blood, and reducing cyanosis.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost growth of the global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market during the forecast period. Eisenmenger syndrome affects people with congenital heart disease and it is a chronic disease that needs medication course of a long period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 360,900 people died due to coronary heart disease in the U.S.

However, presence of disease targeting therapies, decreased prevalence of eisenmenger syndrome in developed nations are the factors expected to limit growth of the global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market was negatively affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Countries across the world implemented stringent nationwide lockdown regulations, resulting into inactivity in several industries, and disrupting the manufacturing, supply chain activities of these industries including pharmaceutical industry. This further disturbed the global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market. However, ease in the lockdown regulations and decreasing cases of COVID-19 is expected to boost growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes cased 1.5 million deaths out of which 48% deaths occurred before 70years of age among people due to diabetes across the low-and middle-income countries in 2019.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market during the forecast period due to growing R&D activities and technologically developed products available in the market.

Key players functioning in the global Eisenmenger Sydrome treatment market are Bayer AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca plc.

