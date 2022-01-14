Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Sanofi, Novartis AG

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market

Overview:

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which the ovaries produce an unusual amount of male sex hormones called androgens. A woman with polycystic ovaries may experience irregular menstrual cycles or a decreased ovulation frequency. Symptoms of PCOS can also include excess facial hair, acne, and male-pattern baldness. While PCOS is quite common, the prevalence of this disorder differs depending on the countries and definitions used. About one in three women may have polycystic ovaries. Some women with polycystic ovaries are healthy and ovulating normally. Some even experience no symptoms at all.

Market Dynamics:

Growing initiatives taken by Private organizations and government to increase awareness about PCOS is expected to propel growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Many of the countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding PCOS and its treatment among women by supporting or conducting various programs. For instance, in August 2019, OZiva, a nutrition brand in India, launched its #MYPCOSStory campaign for the women suffering from the condition, and to spread awareness among women regarding the disease.

However, lack of approved drugs that directly target PCOS, and side effects of symptomatic treatment drugs are the factors expected to hamper growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus in Wuhan, China has adversely impacted the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market. Due to the global pandemic several nations implemented strict lockdown regulations, which resulted into disruption of various market activities including manufacturing, supply chain, product launches, and more. Many of the industries witnessed decline in the market growth during the pandemic including pharmaceuticals. However, relaxation in the lockdown regulations and introduction of new vaccines as well as declining number of COVID-19 cases are expected to support growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market.

Key Takeaways:

The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period due to rise in the number of cases of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). For instance, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) U.S., India had 3.7% to 22.5% prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome PCOS in 2019.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market. This is attributed to increasing adoption of PCOS treatment products, development in R&D segment, improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major players active in the global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allergan plc, SANOFI, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, and Johnson and Johnson.

