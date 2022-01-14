Submit Release
LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Friday, January 28, 2022

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, January 28, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Teleconference and Webcast Details Friday, January 28, 2022 11:00 a.m. EST Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers Participant/Guest toll-free: 1-877-407-8029 Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029 Participant/Guest: CallMe link 

Presentation Slides Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST January 28 until February 28, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are: Toll-Free: 1-877-660-6853 Toll: 201-612-7415 Access ID: 13725132

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com

