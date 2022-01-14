Veterinary Vaccine Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | Aratana Therapeutics, Inc.

Veterinary Vaccine Market

Veterinary vaccination enhances health of animals, thus improving their life expectancies.

Market Overview:

Vaccines may contain either living or killed organisms or purified antigens from these organisms. Veterinary vaccines help improve the health and welfare of companion animals. The vaccines also help increase production of livestock. Veterinary vaccines play a major role in protecting animal health and public health.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global veterinary vaccine market include, Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Morphogenesis, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., and Zoetis, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global veterinary vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Pharmgate Animal Health received the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approval for PRRSGard, a modified-live vaccine, for the prevention of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome.

Moreover, recall of products due to contamination with Clostridium botulinum is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, Primula Ltd., a part of the Kavli Group, recalled 10 varieties of cheese spread in tubes in the United Kingdom and Ireland because of possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum due to a production fault.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Coronaviruses may cause illness in certain types of animals. Studies have identified a range of that are susceptible and permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection. This has prompted COVID-19 vaccination to susceptible animals. For instance, in November 2021, The Akron Zoo in the U.S. announced to vaccinate all of its animals that are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global veterinary vaccine market are focused on donating covid-19 vaccines for mammalian species. For instance, in July 2021, Zoetis announced to donate over 11,000 doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for mammalian species in the U.S.

