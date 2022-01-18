Top Product Innovations appoints Jennifer Rosenberg as VP of Residential Business Development
Jennifer has already established herself as a highly capable and respected member of the team at TPI and I confidently expect her to excel in her new role”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Product Innovations (TPI), an IAQ solution provider rapidly establishing itself as a market leader across North America, and with strong international expansion ambitions, has promoted Jennifer Rosenberg to the role of VP of Residential Business Development. Her appointment became effective November 31 2021.
This promotion represents TPI’s policy of developing and investing in its staff to create a loyal team and consequent consistency to how the company looks after its customers. This promotion follows a period of three years at TPI where Jennifer has performed a variety of product and operational roles, from her first position as Executive Assistant at the company.
According to Jennifer “My experiences and knowledge gained from the last three years at TPI equips me well for my new role at the company. Already having a detailed understanding of TPI products and services, along with a deep appreciation of customers’ requirements, means that I can rapidly establish credibility within new customers, while also providing existing customers with a responsive service over the long term.”
Commenting on the appointment Marcus Hamaker, Chief Operations Officer at TPI, said “Jennifer has already established herself as a highly capable and respected member of the team at TPI and I confidently expect her to excel in her new role managing residential customers as the company embarks on its next phase of rapid growth and expansion.”
With her responsibility for the residential market, Jennifer is working with a variety of partner types, from Manufacturer Representatives to Residential HVAC Installer firms, to drive adoption of the Phenomenal Aire™ product line across North America.
About TPI
Founded in 2012, TPI has become a market leader in the provision of IAQ solutions within HVAC systems that can be fitted both within new HVAC systems or retrofitted into existing systems.
Its products produce ions to clean indoor air. The ions are generated by Needlepoint Clusters™ and released into the HVAC airstream. As the ions come in contact with particles they become bonded together. This process is known as agglomeration. The process occurs repeatedly. Particulates join to become clusters of particulates. Each time a particulate joins a cluster, the cluster grows making it easier to capture and filter from the air. The Phenomenal Aire™ range cleans air without creating harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.
