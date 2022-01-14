Bulk Terminals Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Bulk Terminals was valued at 16,548.1 Mn Tons in terms of volume in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 21,504.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2027.

Dry bulk is a commodity, which is shipped in large amounts and unpackaged situation by a bulk carrier. Generally, these dry bulk commodities are classified as major dry bulk and Minor dry bulk, major dry bulk comprises Grains, Coal And Iron Ore, Minor bulk includes Minerals, fertilizer, cement, woods, sugar, Bauxite/Alumina, etc. There are many transport companies which are specialized in dry bulk delivery. Dry bulk commodity is highly regulated in transport, the effect of an accident can cause badly to the environment. Iron ore is found in nature in the form of rocks, usually mixed with other elements, all forms of iron ore undergoes the various industrial processes. Steel industry is one the largest consumer of iron ore in the world. Iron ore is major bulk commodity with the largest volume trade in seaborne trade, over coal and grain. It comprises almost. Iron ore is the main bulk in a dry bulk commodity which contributes more than 30% in world seaborne trade of dry bulk.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.

· Ultramar Group

· Global Ports Investments PLC

· Noatum Ports

· S.L.U.

· Ports America

· Inc.

· DP World Ltd.

· China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd

· Yilport Holding Inc.

· APM Terminals

· HES International B.V.

· DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited

· Puerto Ventanas S.A.

· Euroports Holdings S.à r.l.

Drivers & Trends

Despite current slowdown in the global seaborne trade, the minor bulk trade expanded significantly. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, global minor bulk traded expanded up to 1.74 billion tons. According to the same source, the manufacturing of steel and forest products accounted for 43% of minor bulk trade. Moreover, metals and minerals accounted for 37% followed by agricultural products, which is 20% of the minor bulk trade. Rising population, increasing urbanization combined with construction, and manufacturing activities are expected to boost the demand for minor bulk commodities in the near future. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the global bulk terminals market growth over the forecast period.

