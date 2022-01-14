Functional Films market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 4.8% till 2028 | 3M, Toray Industries, Inc., Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Functional Films Market

Functional films are polymer sheets that are used to improve the properties of the fragile substrate.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled Functional Films Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global functional films market include, 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D of environmentally friendly functional films is expected to propel growth of the global functional films market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, researchers at the Tokyo Metropolitan University and Shimane University reported development of a transparent hybrid film that combines natural clay minerals and dyes into a material that changes color in response to environmental humidity.

Moreover, development and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global functional films market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Toray Industries, Inc. developed a new version of Lumirror, its range of biaxially oriented polyester films.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:06pm CET, 23 December 2021, there have been 276,436,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,374,744 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 23 December 2021, a total of 8,649,057,088 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to development and launch of products that intensifying measures worldwide to combat COVID-19 infections. For instance, in December 2021, Toray Industries, Inc. developed a heat exchange sheet that delivers advanced heat transfer, moisture permeability, gas shielding, and water and anti-viral resistance performance.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global functional films market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Eastman Chemical Company acquired the business and assets of Matrix Films, LLC and its UK affiliate, PremiumShield Limited, a provider of PremiumShield performance films.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Functional Films Market, By Product Type:

Conductive

Optical

Adhesive

Water-soluble

Global Functional Films Market, By Application:

Flat Panel Display (FPD)

Electronics & Semiconductors

Automotive

Construction

Energy

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

