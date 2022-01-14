U.S. Bottled Water market Projected To Grow 4.42% Cagr Through 2026 | Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc.,

U.S. Bottled Water Market

Bottled water is drinking water packaged in plastic or glass bottles.

Market Overview:

Bottled water is drinking water packaged in plastic or glass bottles.It is the most convenient way for the body to fulfill its hydration needs being easily available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.Moreover, in the United States, bottled water is strictly regulated as a packaged food product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Bottled water is an alternative for tap water that consumers may choose for a number of reasons, including taste, quality, and convenience.There are several types of bottled water, depending on the type of water provided and the source of the water. Bottled water has become a popular alternative to tap water due to its taste and health benefits. In recent years, consumer interest in bottled water has been related to their convenience, safety, health, and its value. The USFDA regulates the safety of bottled water and bases its standards on the EPA standards for tap water.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S. bottled water market are CG Roxane, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle Waters, and Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing health consciousness among consumers and rise in awareness among people about waterborne diseases is expected to propel growth of the U.S. bottled water market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 19 million people in the United States get sick every year from drinking contaminated water. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 80% of diseases worldwide are waterborne.

Furthermore, increasing demand for bottled water, rising awareness among people about the health benefits of bottled water, and introduction of innovative products are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the U.S. bottled water market. For instance, in April 2018, Tata Waters and Talking Rain Beverage joined forces to bring a new premium bottled water, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, to the U.S. market. It is available in 500-ml bottles and 500-ml four-packs, for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.59 and $5.69. The mineral water also is available in 1-liter bottles, with a SRP of $2.39.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) and stringent measures to combat the virus have been creating logistical challenges for the bottled water sector. While this is creating new bottlenecks in the sector, consumers are prioritizing the storage of essential commodities. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for bottled water during the pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, bottlers, distributors, and suppliers are working tirelessly to ensure that bottled water remains available to provide healthy hydration to the consumers. This in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. bottled water market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of bottled water in the region. Bottled water consumption reached an all-time high in the United States in 2019. For instance, according to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), in the U.S., the total bottled water consumption was 14.2 billion gallons in 2019, a 6.2% rise from 2017.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Capacity:

3 Gallons

5 Gallons

Others

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Material:

PET

HDPE

Others

U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Cap Type:

Screw Cap

Snap-on Cap

Sports Cap

Snap Screw Cap

Others

