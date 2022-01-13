Submit Release
Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, January 13 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state discussed the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The esteemed President of Kazakhstan informed the Leader of the Nation about the stabilization of the situation in the country and the measures being taken to withdraw from today the contingent of the CSTO united peacekeeping forces from the republic. Thanking Tajikistan for its support and assistance, the distinguished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the servicemen of the Republic of Tajikistan who are in Kazakhstan as part of the limited contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces are returning to Tajikistan on January 14.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed certain aspects of bilateral Tajik-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and the prospects for their development.

