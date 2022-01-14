Non-GMO Food Products Market to reach the value of US$ 144,322 Mn in 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly released data from the non-GMO food products market analyzed by FMI estimates that the non-GMO food products market enjoys a growth rate of 10.4% at present. The market is expected to witness a prominent growth rate of a CAGR of 13.2% to reach the value of US$ 144,322 Mn in 2031.
The worldwide non-GMO food products market will gain traction as consumer demand grows due to changes in dietary trends like healthy eating, opting for natural food products, etc. This change is driven by an increase in the number of health-related issues and raising awareness of the harmful consequences of eating genetically modified foods.
Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11088
Rise of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product specific information is another factor that is propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally. The market is anticipated to cross a market value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2031.
"Favorable consumer trends and increasing government regulations will enable manufacturers to produce and promote non-GMO products. Advanced packaging and labelling technologies such as QR codes and RFID will aid growth," reveals the FMI report.
Key Research Findings of FMI's Non-GMO Food Products Market Study
• Grains and cereals will account for major market demand with a growth rate of 22% through 2029
• Bakery and confectionary products will generate lucrative opportunities with 19% growth.
• Indirect distribution channels will prevail in terms of market share and growth.
• North America and Latin America will cumulatively account for more than 50% of the overall market value.
Explore the complete non-GMO food products market report with 96 illustrative figures, 84 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11088
Key Growth Drivers - Non-GMO Food Products Market
• Rising purchase potential and lower costs of production play a major role in the growth of the non-GMO food products market.
• Advances in labeling and packaging practices will contribute significantly to the demand.
• Rising consumer awareness and the prevalence of vegan, plant-based diets, will contribute to market growth.
Key Impediments - Non-GMO Food Products Market
• Changes in consumer preferences, and economic conditions to demographic trends is a key challenge to manufacturers active in non-GMO food products market.
• Premium pricing of non-GMO food products is also a major challenge restricting the growth of the industry.
Competition Structure Analysis - Non-GMO Food Products Market
The competition landscape of non-GMO food products market remains moderately fragmented and competitive. Key producers are pushing for establishment of distribution warehouses for effective logistics, in addition to mapping future growth trajectories on the basis of consumer income levels and the penetration of vegan, plant based diets.
Some of the key players in the non-GMO food products market include, but are not limited to Cargill Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc., Danone, Kraft Heinz, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11088
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
The worldwide non-GMO food products market will gain traction as consumer demand grows due to changes in dietary trends like healthy eating, opting for natural food products, etc. This change is driven by an increase in the number of health-related issues and raising awareness of the harmful consequences of eating genetically modified foods.
Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11088
Rise of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product specific information is another factor that is propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally. The market is anticipated to cross a market value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2031.
"Favorable consumer trends and increasing government regulations will enable manufacturers to produce and promote non-GMO products. Advanced packaging and labelling technologies such as QR codes and RFID will aid growth," reveals the FMI report.
Key Research Findings of FMI's Non-GMO Food Products Market Study
• Grains and cereals will account for major market demand with a growth rate of 22% through 2029
• Bakery and confectionary products will generate lucrative opportunities with 19% growth.
• Indirect distribution channels will prevail in terms of market share and growth.
• North America and Latin America will cumulatively account for more than 50% of the overall market value.
Explore the complete non-GMO food products market report with 96 illustrative figures, 84 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11088
Key Growth Drivers - Non-GMO Food Products Market
• Rising purchase potential and lower costs of production play a major role in the growth of the non-GMO food products market.
• Advances in labeling and packaging practices will contribute significantly to the demand.
• Rising consumer awareness and the prevalence of vegan, plant-based diets, will contribute to market growth.
Key Impediments - Non-GMO Food Products Market
• Changes in consumer preferences, and economic conditions to demographic trends is a key challenge to manufacturers active in non-GMO food products market.
• Premium pricing of non-GMO food products is also a major challenge restricting the growth of the industry.
Competition Structure Analysis - Non-GMO Food Products Market
The competition landscape of non-GMO food products market remains moderately fragmented and competitive. Key producers are pushing for establishment of distribution warehouses for effective logistics, in addition to mapping future growth trajectories on the basis of consumer income levels and the penetration of vegan, plant based diets.
Some of the key players in the non-GMO food products market include, but are not limited to Cargill Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc., Danone, Kraft Heinz, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11088
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here