The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta starts today

MACAU, January 13 - The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and title-sponsored by MGM, officially started today until 16 January. 35 teams are competing for the championship title in three different competitions.

Before the start of the first race day, the participating boats took part in a fleet parade which started from the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower. After the parade, the boats went to the competition venue to start today’s races.

The Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC) are being held at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. In the Macao Cup International Regatta, Muwu BBQ won both rounds today to lead the overall standing, followed by QianShangHui Team Whitewave and Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team. The Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta is currently a straight fight between Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Shanghai Senior Sailors, with both teams having won one race each and the former leading the table based on a better second race result. Ruyi Squadron completed the top three.

The International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group) is being held at the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macau Science Center. The top three teams after today’s four rounds of races are Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team, Cat Fever and Global Sailing, respectively.

The organizers held the opening ceremony this morning at the Macau Fisherman's Wharf and the daily awards presentation at MGM Macau after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Song Luzeng, Vice President of Olympic Council of Asia; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Li Quanhai, President of World Sailing; Irene Wong, Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Wu Xiangming, Deputy Director of Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Chan Un Seng, Head of Maritime Services Division of Marine and Water Bureau; and Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures are being implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事” (Macao Major Sporting Events) WeChat account.