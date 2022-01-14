Submit Release
MGTO continuously inspects catering establishments for proper posting of venue codes

MACAU, January 14 - In accord with Health Bureau’s measures of pandemic prevention, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to carry out inspections on catering establishments and other licensed establishments under its supervision, ensuring that their venue codes are properly posted while reminding them to carry out pandemic prevention in accord with the latest pertinent guidelines of Health Bureau. MGTO will assist establishments which have difficulty in downloading or printing venue codes.

MGTO is publicizing the latest pandemic prevention measure among visitors to Macao via different channels, while joining hands with residents in supporting pandemic prevention in Macao, with the hope for understanding and cooperation of residents and visitors.

For the latest information about Macao’s pandemic situation and prevention, please visit the Special Webpage against Epidemics of Health Bureau: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/PreventCOVID-19.

