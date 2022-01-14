IPIM led Macao Delegation of MICE and Tourism Industry to Participated in CEFCO 2022 in Fuzhou

MACAU, January 14 - The 17th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation (CEFCO 2022) was held from 12 to 14 January in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (hereafter referred to as IPIM) organised a delegation of 21 representatives from Macao’s MICE and tourism industries to Fuzhou to participate in the event, aiming to jointly promote the advantages of Macao's MICE industry and strengthen the exchange and co-operation in the MICE industry between Macao and the outside world.

President of IPIM Lau Wai Meng was invited to be the guest speaker at the CEFCO 2022 plenary session to discuss the "MICE Industry’s Road to Recovery under the Changes of Global Economy” and to share Macao's experience in organising exhibitions and conferences despite the epidemic’s impact. He said that Covid-19 continues to be a source of uncertainty worldwide, bringing varying degrees of restrictions on the movement of people all over the world. The formulation of guidelines for epidemic prevention in the MICE industry, the acceleration of integrating online and offline events in the MICE industry, and seizing the opportunity of the joint development of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin have become key issues to promote the recovery of Macao MICE industry.

During the event, the representatives from Macao MICE and Tourism Industry attended the plenary session and various industry networking events to promote Macao's strengths in the MICE Industry and share insights with professional event organisers, managers and practitioners of the MICE industry to explore co-operation opportunities.

Some representatives from Macao’s MICE and tourism industries believed that attending the event helped them obtain the latest information of the MICE industry and identify potential clients, thus promoting the development and advantages of Macao's MICE industry, and attracting more MICE events to Macao.

The China Expo Forum for International Cooperation (CEFCO), is jointly organised by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), and Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO). It is one of the most prestigious annual events for the MICE industry, attracting participants from all over the world.

At the same time, in order to deepen the co-operation between the MICE sectors of Fujian and Macao, IPIM organised a networking activity for the MICE industry of Fujian and Macao on 13 January, providing a platform for representatives of Macao’s MICE and tourism industries to promote the advantages of Macao’s MICE industry as well as IPIM’s “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao to professional MICE organisers, destination management companies and other MICE industry representatives in Fujian Province, with a view to attracting more MICE events to Macao.