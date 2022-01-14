Smart Nanomaterials Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in nanotechnology is a major factor fueling growth of the global smart nanomaterials

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart nanomaterials market is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.91 Billion by 2027, and register substantially high revenue growth in the initial phase of the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving rapid popularity of and rising demand for smart nanomaterials is significant advancements in the area of nanotechnology, and growing application areas and industries for this technology.

Increasing adoption and use of nanomaterials across industries, especially the pharmaceuticals industry and healthcare sector, is supporting industry growth, resulting in development and introduction of new and more efficient products, more advanced materials for diagnosing diseases, and is also resulting in further research and development of more advanced nanomaterials. In addition, increasing governments support and funding is various countries towards R&D and introduction of more efficient nanomaterials and technologies is expected to result in increasing market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

The advent of and further advancements in smart nanomaterials have opened up vast scope in the field of scientific research, and for unique potential and application in the field of medical and electronics used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Smart nanomaterials are expected to remain a major component across a range of industries, and will play a major role in next generation pharma devices.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In April 2020, Promethean Particles announced initiation of research on the anti-viral effects of its exclusive copper nanoparticles for the purpose of use in fabrics and PPE in healthcare sector.

In April 2019, Daimler AG purchased a minority stake in Sila Nanotechnologies. This investment helped the investor to expand its research for development of next generation lithium-ion batteries.

In December 2020, a research group from the National University of Singapore, led by Assistant Prof. Chen Po-Yen, has initiated a research and development activity for improving the safety and precision of industrial robotic arms by developing a new set of nanomaterial strain sensors, which are 10-times more sensitive while measuring minute movements, in comparison to existing nanotechnology.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Nanomaterials market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Nano Products Company Ltd., Akzo Nobel, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Almatis GmbH, Quantum Dot Corp., JM Material Technology, Inc., and Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart nanomaterials market based on types, applications, end-user, and regions as follows:

Types Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Carbon-Based

Metal-Based

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Display Technology

Drug Delivery

Coating and nanofilms

Monitoring and Biosensing

Water Treatment

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Electronics

Construction

Environment

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

