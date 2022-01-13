Cabinet: contract between AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai and OAO Belaruskalij is in conflict with national security interests

LITHUANIA, January 13 - The Cabinet has endorsed a decision of the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security recognising the contract between AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai and OAO Belaruskalij as non-conforming to the national security interests of the Republic of Lithuania. The contract will be rendered null and void as of the date of effect of this resolution— i.e., 1 February.

‘It is an important step to halt the transit of Belaruskalij fertilisers via Lithuania. All the competent authorities have to continue close cooperation to ensure legal ways and means to secure national security interests, including through new legal instruments at both national and EU levels vis-a-vis entities or institutions in Belarus’, said Minister for Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis,

The draft resolution submitted for Cabinet’s deliberation by the Ministry of Transport and Communications builds on the decision by the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security recognising the 2018 contract between AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai and OAO Belaruskalij and all its amendments as well as its supplementary agreements as non-conforming to national security interests.

The contract between Lietuvos Geležinkeliai and Belaruskalij was signed back in spring of 2018 to continue until the end of 2023. It provides for the annual shipment of about 12 million tonnes of Belarusian fertilisers via Lithuania and the port of Klaipėda.