Insulating Glass Window Market Study Report Based on Trend , Top Key Vendor, Future Growth , Trend And Outlook 2028

Insulating Glass Window Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for silicon sealants in the construction industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings.

Reduced electric power consumption drastically cuts down electricity bills, especially in areas subject to extreme heat or cold. Rising need to improve efficiency of windows is expected to drive demand for insulating glass window, which would limit heat transfer. Insulating glass windows help with sound insulation, improves the acoustics of a space, and reduces the amount of direct sunlight and UV light rays entering the room. Theses factors are contributing to rising demand for insulating glass windows in residential and commercial buildings. Rising need to enhance safety and security of building is also resulting in increasing utilization of insulating glass windows as it is difficult and takes longer to break an insulating glass window in comparison to a single pane window.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, Guardian Glass industries and Eastman entered into a new partnership to meet the growing demand for high-quality color neutral glass products for the premium segment of the commercial and residential building market. These glass products provide improved safety and sound insulation.

Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to prevent any leakage of air which is present between the glass panes is driving demand for silicon sealant.

Non-metal spacers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The improved thermal and sound insulation provided by non-metal spacers is increasing demand from residential and commercial buildings.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Insulating Glass Window market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dymax Corporation, Glaston corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Internorm International GmbH, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulating glass window market on the basis of sealant type, spacer type, end-use, and region:

Sealant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polysulfide

Hot-melt Butyl

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Spacer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Galvanized Steel

Intercept

Aluminum Box

4SG Thermoplastic

Stainless Steel Box

Non-metal Spacers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Residential

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

