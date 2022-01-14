Submit Release
Inslee issues emergency order on non-urgent health care services

WASHINGTON, January 14 

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued an emergency order to temporarily restrict non-urgent health care services, procedures and surgeries that are performed in hospitals as part of a package of measures taken to address the current COVID-related state of crisis in hospitals.

The emergency order also prohibits all hospitals from utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) other than according to a conventional capacity strategy.

This emergency order is effective at 12:01 on Monday, Jan. 17 and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on Feb. 17 unless rescinded sooner.

Proclamation 20-24.3.

