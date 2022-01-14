Peritoneal Dialysis Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends – Technological advancements in the healthcare facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth.

A higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the most common system of dialysis called hemodialysis has been a crucial reason behind the higher enforcement of this market. The drastic difference in the lifestyle flexibility & independence, reduced restriction in the diet, long-lasting residual kidney functioning compared to hemodialysis are some of the reasons the patients and the doctors are now being more inclined towards the peritoneal dialysis.

The global market landscape of Peritoneal Dialysis is expected to remain in a very competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, Baxter International Inc. revealed its planning for higher investment in its manufacturing of peritoneal dialysis (PD) technologies situated in the United States. Renal care is the most prominent source of income for the company, and investment in such a sector would expeditiously increase the market value of the company.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), with its machine-free performances and higher efficacy in daily activity, have been extensively preferred and occupies a higher market share compared to Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD).

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the healthcare instruments & techniques and growing incidences of chronic diseases, and a huge economic development along with a mentionable shift in the patient preference for a better treatment system deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Peritoneal Dialysis market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

