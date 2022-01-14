Governor Newsom Visits Santa Clara Homekey Site and Announces Awards for Three Additional Homekey Projects

State awards more than $60 million for Homekey projects in Kern, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties

SANTA CLARA – Following the unveiling of his California Blueprint, Governor Gavin Newsom today visited a Bay Area Homekey site to highlight his comprehensive housing and homelessness plan and awards for three additional Homekey projects that will provide 267 units of housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Santa Clara, Bakersfield and Santa Barbara, when fully operational.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our historic response towards homelessness has provided safe shelter to more than 58,000 Californians who were living on the streets,” said Governor Newsom. “As we embark upon a new year, we must reaffirm our commitment to providing a helping hand to the most vulnerable Californians among us. The Homekey projects funded today will provide hope and comfort to many in need in these three communities.”

Governor Newsom visits a Santa Clara Homekey site, part of the state’s innovative, nation-leading program to purchase and rehabilitate housing – including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties – and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Since December, the state has allocated nearly $300 million for 12 statewide projects that have created 1,033 units. Since the Governor announced a $2.75 billion extension of Homekey in September, the state has already approved projects that – when completed – will create more than 1,000 units of housing for Californians most in need of a safe place to call home.

Under Governor Newsom’s nation-leading Project Roomkey and Homekey programs, California has provided temporary shelter for 50,000 Californians and helped another 8,000 secure more permanent housing through the state’s purchase of motels, hotels and other buildings.Within a year, these two programs did more to address the homelessness and affordable housing crisis than anything that’s been done in decades, and has since become a national model. In 2021, Governor Newsom invested a historic $12 billion to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets and into the mental and behavioral health services they need.

The resources in Governor Newsom’s California Blueprint are focused on quickly rehousing unsheltered individuals with behavioral health issues, all while new units come online. The plan calls for $2 billion in new funding for homelessness – for a total of $14 billion – and makes major investments in transforming Medi-Cal to provide more behavioral health services to people struggling the most and will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots when fully implemented.

“We congratulate the latest grant recipients and commend the many communities across the state that are moving with care, compassion, and speed to build Homekey housing sites for people experiencing homelessness,” said Lourdes Castro Ramirez, Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “This Administration is providing unprecedented funding for Homekey, and local jurisdictions continue to come forward with impactful ways to put those dollars to good use.”

“These three awardees really showcase the essence of Homekey,” said Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Whether it’s a project that serves homeless youth, to a site near a major university, to a motel conversion with a whole suite of supportive services to get people back on their feet. We’re creating more than 200 units of housing to give folks a fresh start.”

Today’s awards include the following projects:

The County of Santa Clara has been awarded more than $22.1 million to convert a motel into more than 60 units of interim housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness. The project features case management, job counseling, life skills training, money management, parenting classes, children’s programs, primary and mental health care services, and substance recovery counseling. Located near off-site amenities including a grocery store, pharmacy and transportation, the building will later be redeveloped to provide 120 units of permanent supportive housing.

The Housing Authority of Kern County has been awarded nearly $30 million to provide 125 units of interim housing for the homeless, homeless youth and youth at-risk of homelessness. Located in Bakersfield, this project is new construction of manufactured housing featuring an innovative design with the development of a modular, single four-story apartment-style building, including multiple offices and community spaces. When completed, the project will offer case management, income support, access to physical and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment, employment readiness and training, and family counseling, all located within one-half mile of a bus stop, grocery store, health facility, pharmacy and two vocational training organizations.

The County of Santa Barbara will receive nearly $7 million to acquire and rehabilitate 22 units of interim housing to serve people experiencing homelessness and chronic homelessness. The Project will provide supportive services including case management, mental health services, and substance use disorder treatment, along with income support. In addition, off-site amenities near the project include a bus stop, grocery store, health facility, pharmacy and two health and wellness centers

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Homekey Round 2 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) was released by HCD in September. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage.

