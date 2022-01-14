Cast Elastomers Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for cast elastomers from the automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cast elastomers market is projected to be valued at USD 1,842.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cast elastomers are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. Cast elastomers are deployed in some of the most demanding industries, such as the automotive industry. Cast elastomers (for example, polyurethanes) have considerable load-bearing capacity, abrasion resistance, impact strength, elasticity, and exceptional resistance to lubricants such as oil and grease. In the automobile production, cast elastomers are frequently used in those parts and components that need to resist the effects of stretching, sliding, torsional forces, wear and tear, load-bearing, compression, and aging. Components produced from cast elastomers include motor and transmission mounts, damper springs, suspension pads, drive belts, filters, dunnage, tires, wheels fill, sprockets, and gears.

The unmatched gripping characteristics, flexibility, and cut resistance of cast elastomers make them optimum materials for rollers and conveyor parts in the food industry. The key benefits of cast elastomers include decreased downtime, reduced product damage and loss, decreased product contamination, less noise production than metal, ease of cleaning, and longer service life compared to rubber or plastic.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about the signing of a partnership contract with Lintech International LLC for distribution of DALTOCAST, a polyurethane-based hot cast elastomer system

Hot cast elastomers are widely employed in several end-user industries, especially the mining industry, as pipe linings, separating screens, idler rolls, conveyor scrapers, and several components and parts in the flotation process. In other end-user industries, hot cast elastomers are used in the manufacture of wheels, rollers, and tires.

The cast urethane process is employed to produce customized molded products that comply with accurate component specifications in various industries that require high-quality tailor-made molded elastomer products such as agriculture, automotive, and oil & gas. Besides, these products possess high wear and tear resistance than metal products that develop cracks and corrode during industrial usage.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Cast Elastomers market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, and Chemline Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cast elastomers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Cast Elastomers

Hot Cast Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

