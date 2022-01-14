Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period 2014 - 2020

The online sales platforms would go on to register a rapid CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $126.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2015 - 2020.Japan is the highest revenue generating region in the Asia Pacific cosmetics market, and accounts for the second largest market in the global cosmetics industry. Japan held 2/7th share of cosmetics market in 2014, across Asia Pacific region. An increase in the adoption of cosmetic products among men is observed to be a rising trend in countries such as China, India and Japan. Presently, supermarkets and departmental stores are the preferred sales channels for the cosmetics market in the region.

Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market by Category (Skin & Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances) and Mode of sale (Retail sales and Online sales) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

Key Findings of the APAC Cosmetics Market

Japan is the highest revenue generating region for cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region, estimated to register a CAGR of 2.7% during 2015-2020

Skin and Sun care was the highest revenue generating product segment in the cosmetic market, in 2014, and should further consolidate its position by 2020

Men is the fastest growing user segment of cosmetics registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

The use of natural content in cosmetic products has revolutionized the market

The online medium would emerge as a prominent platform for the purchase of cosmetics over the forecast period (2015-2020)

Competitive Landscape APAC Cosmetics Market :-

L’Oréal

Avon Products Incorporation

Procter and Gamble (P&G) Corporation

Unilever

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Incorporation

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation

Shiseido Company, Limited

Biotique

Product launch and expansions are the two key strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their geographic reach. The increasing demand for cosmetic products, particularly, in men's user segment have led the companies in the market to launch new products in men's cosmetic segment. For instance: in July 2014, Himalaya introduced a new men's product - "Intense Oil Clear Lemon Face Wash" in the skin care category, in India. This launch has enhanced the product portfolio of Himalaya in their men's segment.

Major Drivers Of APAC Cosmetics Market :-

The growing consciousness towards maintaining one's personal appearance and a considerable increase in disposable incomes, are the two factors that majorly drive the cosmetics market in the Asia Pacific region. The category of skin and sun care products hold the largest revenue share in cosmetics supplemented by a high demand by both men and women. The skin and sun care product segment accounted for 3/7th share in the Asia Pacific cosmetics market in 2014. Skin and sun care products are largely used by men and women across all the countries in Asia-Pacific region whereas the other prominent category of makeup/color cosmetics is dominated by women. Additionally, shampoos, conditioners, hair styling creams and gel, hair colour, moisturizing lotions, facial wipes, deodorants and fragrances are found to be the most prominently used cosmetics by men in this region. The user segment of men accounted for a revenue share of around 19% in the Asia Pacific cosmetics market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Key Benefits

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Secondary Research

1.4.2 Primary Research

1.4.3 Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1 CXO Perspective

2.1.2 Market Beyond: What to Expect by 2025

2.1.2.1 Moderate Growth Scenario

2.1.2.2 Rapid Growth Scenario

2.1.2.3 Diminishing Growth Scenario

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Key Findings

3.2.1 Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2 Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Low Switching Cost Increases the Bargaining Power of the Buyer

3.3.2 Undifferentiated Products Reduce the Bargaining Power of Supplier

3.3.3 High Capital Investment Reduces the Threat of New Entrant into the Industry

3.3.4 Minimum Availability of Substitutes for Cosmetics Reduces Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5 High Exit Barriers Lead to Industrial Rivalry

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

