Follicular lymphoma treatment Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2028

Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing prevalence and initiatives for improving quality of life of patient suffering from diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen research, the global Follicular lymphoma treatment market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is growing with a lucrative CAGR owing to the growing demand for therapy, increasing innovation in newer drug development, favorable government financial support, and assistance for research and development focusing on treatment. Follicular lymphoma treatment has high demand; therefore, research centers and market players are investing a substantial amount in R&D. Furthermore, various treatment options for FL are mainly on the severity of symptoms associated with it.

Newly approved drugs and clinical trial pipeline of follicular lymphoma therapeutics holds a promising future. Furthermore, the shift from cytotoxic to targeted and immunotherapeutic agents is expected to provide traction to the market. Although follicular lymphoma remains incurable, recently approved immunotherapeutic agents have shown the overall extended survival for the patient. The drugs that are approaching completion, rising awareness among healthcare providers will together contribute to the escalated demand. After the approval of rituximab, many novel medications emerged to treat follicular lymphoma.

Key highlights from the report

The North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for first-line therapy, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement in countries such as the U.S and Canada.

The targeted therapy is expected to register significant market share among the other segments. This is attributed to the widespread application coupled with efficient healthcare outcomes. The diagnostic methods are improved, and the public and health care professionals are well aware of the potential benefits of targeted therapy impacting the growth.

The market is driven by rapid product approval. For instance, in June 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved tazemetostat for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) for adults. The clinical pipeline also shows positive results, which would further propel the market in the near future.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Follicular lymphoma treatment market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

Emergen research have segmented into the global follicular lymphoma treatment market on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end use, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

