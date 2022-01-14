Radiation Dose Management Market Drivers, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Radiation Dose Management Market Size – USD 202.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Radiation Dose Management Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Radiation Dose Management market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Radiation Dose Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 505.3 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasingly rising healthcare facilities, led by rapidly growing imaging device deployments, are considered to be prominent drivers for the growth of the global demand for radiation dose control throughout the projected era. Following this, a growing focus on the introduction by policy authorities of uniform standards for radiation exposure is anticipated to improve radiation acceptance dose management systems in the coming years. For instance, the organization of the Heart Rhythm Society, the American College of Cardiology, the North American Society for Cardiovascular Imaging, and other organizations released a consensus paper on the practical usage of radiation when carrying out cardiovascular imaging in 2018.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/18

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on component, service category generated a substantial revenue in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period, due to increasing patient understanding of issues such as the harmful effects of diagnostic imaging pollution has forced healthcare facilities to scrutinize quality control of diagnostic ionization pollution.

The area process monitors expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecasted period due to its use in the control of ionization pollution exposure, such devices support activities with high accuracy and effectiveness of radiation monitoring and warnings where a violation of permissible radiation standards arises.

The radiography application is the major contributor to the Radiation Dose Management Market. The radiography application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 31.3% of the market in the year 2019, due to its increasing use in cancer diagnosis, that is a significant burden of disease and its increasing prevalence owing to a rise in the worldwide geriatric population community-radiography category.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Radiation Dose Management market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Radiation Dose Management market based on the component, product, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/18

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.