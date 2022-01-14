Billions of IHC tokens airdrop in a massive promotion

Up to 5 billion IHCoin airdrop is currently worth around USD 6 million

This exclusive IHCoin airdrop campaign could take up to 50% of the total allocated amount, currently worth around USD 6 million.

NEW YORK, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) has surprised its holders on the X-Meta exchange by announcing up to 5 billion IHC tokens, worth around $6M as an airdrop. This is equal to 50% of IHC’s total allocated airdrop amount during its project phase.

The massive promotion will reward IHC token holders on the X-Meta exchange with 5% of the total IHC token they possess. There are a few caveats; IHC tokens must be deposited on X-Meta Exchange before January 25th, tokens must not be withdrawn or sold for 30 days after deposit. Users can still freely trade, if they rather trade than hold, but will miss out on the 5% airdrop. IHC token holders who pass the requirements will receive the airdrop on March 3rd, 2022.

Just a few days ago, IHC made another announcement on a different airdrop event. It was the announcement of winners who successfully completed the promotional Airdrop event IHC initiated back in October 2021. The call-to-action type promotion required users to complete tasks and earn rewards. Simple tasks such as; becoming a member of the Telegram group and official channels, following on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit pages, subscribing to the Airdrop detective YouTube channel, would reward users with up to 5,000 IHC tokens and an additional reward of 1,000 IHC tokens for each referred user. Out of the 100,000 participants, 17,911 winners will receive the reward in their wallets on January 18.

There’s more, people who registered on the X-Meta exchange before the 31st of January will receive 2,000 IHC tokens. IHC token holders on the X-Meta exchange will get a Net Profit Share that is equal to 80% of X-Meta’s total income from the transactions in IHC tokens at the end of every month after it is officially listed on the X-Meta exchange within January.

You’re probably wondering how profitable it is. To give you an idea, the IEO price of the IHC token was $0.000105, but it’s now fluctuating between $0.001169 to $0.0012. The fact that its value has increased by more than 10 times in just 4 months is one of the reasons that it will definitely bear fruit for hodlers.

Inflation and the pandemic made digital currency popular and people are increasingly shying away from centralized systems. Some might even say it’s a safe haven. This fledgling coin has all the hallmarks of a solid foundation and you might not want to miss out on it. Remember when we all ignored Bitcoin and missed out on an insane amount of profits in the early 2010s? Don’t make the same mistake.