Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Business Trends, Progress Insight, Key Regions, Prominent Players and Forecast 2030

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydroxypropyl acrylate is a white liquid with a faint odor of acrylic. It is soluble in water and the vast majority of organic solvents. Hydroxypropyl acrylate market is commonly composed of 350 to 650 ppm (parts per million) of hydroquinone monomethyl ether. Under suggested storage circumstances, this monomethyl ether of hydroquinone is added as a blocker to help prevent polymerization. Hydroxypropyl acrylate is often found at purity levels of 97.0 percent or higher. It may also contain up to 1% leftover acrylic acid and up to 3% additional comparable esters of acrylic acid. Unusual hydroxypropyl acrylate materials possess typically 75% -80% 2-hydroxypropyl acrylate and 20% -25% 1-methyl-2-hydroxyethyl acrylate. The interaction between propylene oxide with acrylic acid produces hydroxypropyl acrylate. Two isomers of hydroxypropyl acrylate are produced in this process. After a polyacrylate is created with the double bond in both these isomers, the pendant –OH group is available for subsequent reactions. Hydroxypropyl acrylate is used in many applications such as adhesives, paints, coatings, rubber, resins, and others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The hydroxypropyl acrylate market was negatively affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The industries such as adhesives, paints, coatings, rubber, resins, and others were shut down during the COVID-19 this decreases the demand for hydroxypropyl acrylate.

The COVID-19 has caused the imposition of lockdown due to which the production of hydroxypropyl acrylate decreased and the global supply chain was affected, this decreased the demand for hydroxypropyl acrylate market.

The hydroxypropyl acrylate market faced a downfall of revenue due to COVID-19.

Top Impacting Factors

Hydroxypropyl acrylate is mostly employed in the production of cross-linkable polymer coatings and adhesives. It is mostly generated and used in closed systems. Its primary application is as a co-monomer in the production of polymers or as a chemical reactant in the production of chemical intermediates. Hydroxypropyl acrylate is often utilized to make pressure-sensitive adhesives, emulsion polymers, heat-curable automotive clear coats, ion exchange resins, radiation-curable coating resins, and other products. The increased demand for automobiles in various regions is pushing the demand for hydroxypropyl acrylate. Therefore, serious health concerns with hydroxypropyl acrylate may restrict its demand.

Excessive hydroxypropyl acrylate exposure can cause serious eye and skin irritation. Injuries caused by hydroxypropyl acrylate may take a long time to heal. However, because it is utilized as a co-monomer in polymers, consumer online exposure to hydroxypropyl acrylate is low. The increased use of automobiles and expansion of the automotive industry in recent years has increased demand for hydroxypropyl acrylate. Architectural coatings are expected to account for a sizable portion of the hydroxypropyl acrylate industry.

Market Trends

The Asia-Pacific accounted for a sizable portion of the hydroxypropyl acrylate market. During the predicted period, it is expected to maintain its market dominance. Asia is a major producer and user of automobiles. During the projected period, the automotive industry is expected to expand, boosting demand for hydroxypropyl acrylate. The Asia-Pacific hydroxypropyl acrylate market is predicted to grow.

The hydroxypropyl acrylate market in North America and Europe is developed and expected to grow at a moderate rate.

Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa, are likely to increase at a slower pace in the coming years.

Market players are adopting many strategies such as R&D activities, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, contracts, agreements, and partnerships to expand their business.

By Application:

Coatings Paints

Adhesives

Resins Rubbers

Other