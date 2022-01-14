Industrial Fabric Market 2021 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Fabric Market Trends – Increase in infrastructure development in developing economies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain. Also, these fabrics can withstand impact of UV rays and corrosive acids.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Industrial Fabric Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Industrial Fabric market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2019, Milliken & Company, which is a leading textile producer, made an announcement about entering into an agreement for the acquisition of Polartec, which is a company that offers performance textiles for military and outdoor apparel.

By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.

By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Industrial Fabric market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

