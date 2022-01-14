Rising Industrialization Across Emerging Countries to Propel Demand of Bucket Elevators Market: Fact.MR Report
Bucket Elevators Market By Type & By Capacity - Global Review 2021 to 2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19 pandemic. However as the current condition is recovering in 2021, researches are getting conducted to bring continuous developments in this market. The inexorable efforts of market players are helping them to recover their earlier positions.
Bucket elevators are available in different forms in terms of their applications such as high-capacity belt bucket elevators, heavy-duty elevators, chain-bucket elevators, high-capacity elevators, continuous-style bucket elevators etc. These elevators are used according to different needs. In 2021, continuous-style elevators are highly preferred in the industries as they offer gentle handing of materials that are fragile or susceptible.
Bucket Elevators Market: Segmentation
Global bucket elevator market is segmented on the basis of classification, by capacity, by application or end users and by regions as mentioned below.
On the basis of type, global bucket elevator market is segmented as listed below:
Centrifugal discharge elevator
Continuous discharge elevator
Positive discharge elevator
On the basis of capacity, global bucket elevator market is segmented as listed below:
< 1 ton/hr
1 ton/hr – 100ton/hr
100 ton/hr -250 ton/hr
250 ton/hr – 400 ton/hr
400 ton/hr – 650 ton/hr
650 ton/hr – 800 ton/hr
>1000 ton/hr
Bucket Elevators Market: Key Players
The global bucket elevators market can be identified by participation of large number of small-medium scale players, contributing to significant share to their respective regional markets. Some of the participants identified across the value chain of global bucket elevators market are mentioned below:
Sukup Manufacturing Co.
KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd.
Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems
Mark & Wedell
Chaoyang Heavy Machinery Manufacturing Co.
Satake Corporation
Beumer Group
FEECO International
Motridal
NERAK systems
FLENDER AG, and others
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
Japan
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)
