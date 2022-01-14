Cryptozoic, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and DC Announce Release of CZX Crisis on Infinite Earths
CZX Super Premium Trading Card Release Showcases WBTV’s DC Crossover Event and Features Autographs from Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Melissa BenoistLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC today announced the January 19 release of CZX Crisis on Infinite Earths.
Cryptozoic’s CZX® super premium trading card release features thick, glossy cards with gold Deco Foil and memorable images from DC and Warner Bros. TV’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” television crossover event, spanning episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. The Autograph Card signers are led by stars Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, who each signed multiple versions of their cards. Moreover, CZX Crisis on Infinite Earths includes a 50-card Base Set, CZX STR PWR Chase Set, and randomly inserted one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn Sketch Cards.
“CZX trading card releases create super premium experiences for collectors and ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is the biggest Super Hero event in TV history, so it was a perfect match,” said John Sepenuk, CEO and co-founder of Cryptozoic. “It took years of hard work from our entire team, but we are thrilled to be able to provide autographs from the big three—Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist—and so many other fan-favorite actors from the different episodes. Our Sketch Card artists brought their A game with amazingly detailed Sketch Cards that are truly works of art. We truly believe this is the highest quality trading card product ever created based on DC’s TV shows.”
In addition to Amell, Gustin, and Benoist, signers of Autograph Cards for the set include Brandon Routh (Superman/The Atom), Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), and Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary). There are also Dual Autograph Cards and Autograph-Sketch Cards showcasing hand-drawn art alongside actor signatures.
The Sketch Cards present detailed, one-of-a-kind drawings of favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains from the TV crossover event. The talented artists include Mayumi Seto, Huy Truong, Jason Christner, and Clara Bujtor.
Single, Dual, and Triple Wardrobe Cards contain pieces of fabrics used in the production of costumes worn by actors in the different shows.
CZX STR PWR, the Chase Set, showcases characters from the event on rare, high-quality cards printed on foil board.
Finally, the Base Set for the release includes a variety of stunning images from episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman that are part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”
CZX Crisis on Infinite Earths will be available at retailers worldwide January 19.
Product Details:
● Packs: 5 cards per pack, 6 packs per box
● Base Set: 50-card Base Set features images from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-episode television crossover event
● Chase Set: CZX STR PWR
● Inserts:
○ Single and Dual Autograph Cards, including Autograph-Sketch Cards, signed by various stars (1:6 packs)
○ Hand-drawn Sketch Cards (1:6 packs)
○ Authentic Single, Dual, and Triple Wardrobe Cards (1:6 packs)
○ Foil variants of Base Set
○ Printing Plates
Binder: Full-color 1.5” binder is sold separately and contains an exclusive Dual Wardrobe Card.
Autograph Signers
Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow
Grant Gustin as The Flash/Barry Allen
Melissa Benoist as Supergirl/Kara Danvers
Brandon Routh as Superman/The Atom/Ray Palmer
Caity Lotz as White Canary/Sara Lance
Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells/Pariah
Tom Welling as Clark Kent
LaMonica Garrett as Monitor/Anti-Monitor
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Nicole Maines as Dreamer/Nia Nal
Katie Cassidy as Black Canary/Laurel Lance
Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5/Querl Dox
Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El/Lois Lane
Mehcad Brooks as The Guardian/James Olsen
Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost/Caitlin Snow
Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak
Marv Wolfman as Author
Rick Gonzalez as Wild Dog/Rene Ramirez
Stephen Lobo as Spectre/Jim Corrigan
Osric Chau as Ryan Choi
Robert Wuhl as Alexander Knox
For more information, check out the CZX Crisis on Infinite Earths product page.
