Workplace Wellness Market Registering a CAGR of 5.9% From 2020 to 2027|Key Business, Strategies Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Workplace wellness

Workplace wellness market was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Workplace Wellness Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global workplace wellness market size was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Workplace wellness programs are a harmonized set of health promotion strategies that are executed at worksites and include programs, policies, and certain benefits to the community designed to encourage health and safety of employees.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Workplace Wellness Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market.

The workplace wellness is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into weight management & fitness services, nutrition & dietary plan, stress management services, health screening & assessment, and smoking cessation. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into large-size private organizations, mid-size private organizations, small-size private organizations, public sector, and NGO. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the market in the initial phase of the forecast period. The COVID-19 impact has resulted in downsizing of employees in many organizations. Companies are laying off employees in an effort to cut costs. Laying off employees in the form of cost cutting has reduced workplace wellness cost, which is anticipated to create a negative impact on the workplace wellness market.

Recently, workplace wellness programs have gained importance. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined to prioritize health and wellbeing of employees, in terms of physical and mental health. Various strategies were adopted by the key players and government initiatives were undertaken for the better understanding of COVID-19 impact on the global workplace wellness market.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace wellness market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers workplace wellness market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Workplace Wellness Market include Fitbit, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, MDVIP, Marino Wellness, WorkStride. Some of the others players considered are FitLinxx, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness Workplace Solutions, Privia Health, and Wellsource.

