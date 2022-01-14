Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022, in the 900 block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:03 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###