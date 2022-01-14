Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:07 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/dMVhdUADuZs

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.