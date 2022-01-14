Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Oral proteins and peptides market was valued at $643 million in 2016,and is projected to reach $8,233 million by 2023,growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022-2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic proteins and peptides are an important class of drugs, which serve patients in need of novel therapies. Approved oral proteins and peptides drugs are indicated to treat a wide array of clinical indications, including diabetes, gastric & metabolic disorders, and hormonal disorders.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Biocon Limited, Chiasma, Inc., Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.), Generex Biotechnology Corp., Novo Nordisk A/S, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Tarsa Therapeutics Inc. Other players (profiles not included in the report) in the value chain analysis include Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Hovione Limited, and Novartis International AG.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market include increase in collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, increase in elderly population, and rise in awareness & preference among populace for oral proteins and peptide-based drugs.

However, high cost associated with drug development and low bioavailability of these drugs impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in novel indications for known oral protein therapeutics, high R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies in oral proteins & peptides drugs, and rise in purchasing power in the emerging markets are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in this industry.

The U.S. held the highest market share in 2016, owing to high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, rise in adoption of these drugs, and increase in awareness about oral protein and peptide therapeutics. The rest of the world is expected to grow owing to rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, and upsurge in government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure.

