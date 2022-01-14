Smart Poles Market Business Strategies Ensure Long-Term Success Up to 2027

AMR Logo

Various governments across the world are implementing the smart pole solution to fuel their smart city development.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart poles are rapidly being adopted under the ‘smart city' initiative in developing nations. In addition, governments of developed countries are focused on improvising the experience of people while they are in public places by offering web connectivity on streets.

These initiatives by governments for smart solutions drive the growth of the smart poles market. In addition, smart poles are equipped with smart sensors and video cameras helpful for decreasing overcrowding and traffic, which lets vehicle drivers to drive safely on roads.

The rise in fondness for cab services amongst customers continues to raise demand for internet use for tracking directions. This advantage of a reduction in traffic jams and accidents prevention also drives demand for smart pole solutions.

However, higher investments in smart poles as compared to traditional poles hinder market growth. On the other hand, use of IoT technologies in smart poles are expected to be opportunistic for the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Poles Market:

• Smart cities around the globe are leveraging their smart solutions in responding to emergency situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Drones, AI-based remote temperature sensing, digital twins, and real-time dashboards and data sharing are amongst the technologies that are emerging in new use cases by cities throughout the ongoing pandemic.

• It is anticipated that adoption of smart cities as well as smart homes technologies may rapidly accelerate as a result of the pandemic.

• Smart pole adoption is observing growth in the pandemic as it offers various intelligent solutions, which may help to restrict and monitor the spread of the disease.

• Cities are adopting crowd prevention systems over smart poles to ensure safer public places. For instance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is helping 20 city administrations around India to offer smart technology solutions to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. In Visakhapatnam, L&T has installed 50 public address systems (PAS) on smart poles for transmitting official messages regarding the lockdown, precautionary measures, and crowd restrictions.

With the introduction of the 5G era, various IoT devices are becoming better connected, including lighting facilities across cities. For limited coverage and high speed of 5G technology, numerous base stations must be installed to guarantee adequate coverage and build connections for various use cases such as ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC)-based autonomous driving.

Road and street lighting poles are perfect to place these 5G base stations. These lighting poles can be controlled within 5G-enabled smart city networks, along with other connected devices and sensors.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart pole industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global smart pole market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global smart pole market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global smart pole market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Major players analyzed include Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Mobile Pro Systems, Streetscape International LLC, and SA Lumca, Inc.

