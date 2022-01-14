Spinal Cord Stimulators market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the growing number of patients with chronic pain, neuropathic pain in the shoulder, legs, and knee, along with the introduction of technologically advanced devices that are non-invasive, eliminate targeted pains, are expected to drive the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is Contemplated to Surge at a CAGR of 8.69% and is Anticipated to Reach Upto USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market.

Some of the salient features from the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

Major pharma players working proactively in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Nevro Corp., Cirtec Medical, Stimwave LLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. On September 02, 2021, The Auburn Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. , performed the region’s first procedure using Medtronic’s recharge-free Vanta spinal cord stimulator .

, performed the region’s first procedure using . In May 2021, Medtronic has announced the launch of CareGuidePro, a new mobile application and web portal that serves as a virtual guide for patients throughout their spinal cord stimulation therapy journey.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Overview

Pain is caused because of the unpleasant sensory stimulation due to tissue damage by any means, mainly because of injuries and diseases such as arthritis, ulcers, and cancer, among others. These are mainly divided into two groups, nociceptive pain, and neuropathic pain. Usually, the pain is managed through interventional procedures, medication management, physical therapy or chiropractic therapy, psychological counseling and support, acupuncture and other alternative therapies; and referral to other medical specialists. Spinal cord stimulation therapy covers pain signals before they reach the brain. A small device, similar to a pacemaker, sends electrical pulses to the spinal cord and helps people better manage their chronic pain and reduce their use of opioid medications. This may be an option if one suffers chronic back, leg, or arm pain and has not found relief with other therapies.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Insight

Geographically, the global Spinal Cord Stimulators market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Spinal Cord Stimulators market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The domination is due to the growing demand for Spinal Cord Stimulators because of the high prevalence of spinal injuries, rising population of the elderly, rising product launch and commercialization agreements among the key manufacturers and other companies in the North American region.

For instance, on January 14, 2021, Abbott announced the upcoming launch of NeuroSphere™ myPath™, a digital health app designed to track and report on patient perceived pain relief and general well-being associated with spinal cord stimulation or dorsal root ganglion therapy. Also, the shift in trend from non-rechargeable to rechargeable equipment is fuelling the Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Drivers and Barriers

Due to a rise in the prevalence of spinal injuries, rising population of the elderly, a growing number of patients with chronic pain, neuropathic pain in the shoulder, legs, and knee, there will be a higher demand observed for Spinal Cord Stimulators, thereby leading to a surge in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market growth during the forecast period. Other factors to drive the Spinal Cord Stimulators market include an increase in product launches and commercialization agreements between key manufacturers and other companies, and technological advancement in the Spinal Cord Stimulators field. Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure further contribute to the growth of the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

Whereas on the other hand, the demand for Spinal Cord Stimulators is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. These factors served as obstructions in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

Scope of the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Spinal Cord Stimulators Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Nevro Corp., Cirtec Medical, Stimwave LLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Segmentation

By Product

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeables

Others

By Type

Transcutaneous

Implantable

By Application

Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

DelveInsight Analysis: The Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2026.

