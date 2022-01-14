TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk

On Monday, January 17, 2022, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Minnesota Avenue from Good Hope Road to 16th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 17, 2022 from approximately 08:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Minnesota Avenue from Good Hope Road to 16th Street, SE

The following streets may be closed intermittently for public safety to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 17, 2022 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

South Capitol Street from Potomac Avenue to Howard Road, SE

Howard Road from South Capitol Street to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King Jr Avenue from Howard Road to Good Hope Road, SE

Good Hope Road from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Minnesota Avenue, SE

timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.