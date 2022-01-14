Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,403 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the 500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:15 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect while sitting in their vehicle at the 4500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a gun and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect forced the victim to drive to the listed location. The suspect engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Eric Julius Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse, Armed Kidnapping (Gun), and Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.