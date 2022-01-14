Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 700 Block of G Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the 700 block of G Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:37 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 66 year-old Bernard Willis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###