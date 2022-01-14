Homicide: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:54 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located three adult male shooting victims inside of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. Despite all life-saving efforts, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The two remaining victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Nathan Outlaw, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###