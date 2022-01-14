Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,403 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce arrests have been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:25 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim that sustained multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Derico Justice Miles, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were both arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.