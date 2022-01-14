Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce arrests have been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim that sustained multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Derico Justice Miles, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were both arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

###