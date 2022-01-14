Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: Unit Block of Bates Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the unit block of Bates Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:23 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/Q-NR1kELEJY

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###