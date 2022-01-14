ATTORNEY GENERAL COMMENTS ON TODAY’S RULING FROM THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, January 13, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the United States Supreme Court has sustained the application for stays in the case of National Federation of Independent Business, et al v. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, et al, a case South Dakota brought as part of an 11 state coalition in early November of 2021.

The stay is pending the final disposition on the petitions which are currently before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

“Today we achieved another victory over the federal government’s overreach against large private employers and the citizens of our state,” said Ravnsborg. “This stay is not the end of the battle as this case still needs to be heard on the merits. The battle goes on and I will continue to fight for the people of South Dakota and our freedom from government overreach.”

-30-

